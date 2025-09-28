Schools, colleges, banks and offices to remain closed on this day in Uttar Pradesh: Check details All schools, colleges, banks, and government offices will remain closed in Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki's birth anniversary. Saint Valmiki is the author of epic Ramayana and is a revered figure, especially among Dalits.

Lucknow:

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that all schools, colleges, banks, and government offices in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on October 7 to mark the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, the revered sage and author of the Ramayana. He also outlined plans for grand celebrations across Uttar Pradesh. The day, he said, will be observed not only as a moment of religious significance but also as one of relaxation and celebration for the people.

Public holiday on October 7

"A public holiday will be observed in the state on October 7, the birth anniversary of Lord Valmiki. An uninterrupted recitation of the Ramayana will be organised in every temple," said CM Yogi.

Regarding the holiday, CM Yogi also shared a post on his X handle. In his post on X, CM Yogi wrote, "October 7 is the auspicious birth anniversary of the revered Maharishi Valmiki. We are announcing that it will be a public holiday in the state on that day."

Valmiki Jayanti

This year, Valmiki Jayanti falls on October 7 as per the Hindu calendar. Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated with great enthusiasm across most parts of India. On this occasion, processions and tableaux are organised in various regions to honour his contributions. According to mythology, Maharishi Valmiki was born to Varuna, the ninth son of Maharishi Kashyap and Aditi, and his wife Charshani.

How did Valmiki get his name?

A popular myth explains how Maharishi Valmiki got his name. While deeply engrossed in intense meditation, termites built their mounds around his body. Since termite mounds are called "Valmiki" in Sanskrit, he came to be known by this name. According to the Ramayana, after Lord Ram abandoned Sita, she found refuge in Maharishi Valmiki's ashram. Valmiki is also credited with educating Ram’s sons, Luv and Kush.