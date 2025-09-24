School headmaster thrashes education officer with belt during an inquiry in Sitapur, suspended | VIDEO Basic Education Officer (BEO) was allegedly assaulted in his office by a headmaster during an inquiry into a complaint from his school's staff in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district. Following the assault, the headmaster was handed over to the police and has been suspended from his position.

Sitapur:

A shocking incident has surfaced from Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh where a school headmaster attacked a Basic Education Officer (BEO) with a belt inside his office. The accused was immediately handed over to the police and suspended from duty after the matter came to light. The incident took place on Tuesday evening when BEO Akhilesh Pratap Singh was assaulted. The accused has been identified as Brijendra Verma, headmaster of Primary School Nadwa in Mahmoodabad block of Sitapur.

According to BEO Singh, the headmaster had been accused of harassing a woman assistant teacher in his school. Based on the complaint, both the headmaster and the teacher were called to the BEO office in Sitapur for a face-to-face hearing. During the proceedings, people present at the spot reportedly admitted that the headmaster was guilty in the matter. This triggered Verma's anger and he suddenly pulled out his belt and started beating the officer. The unexpected attack left everyone shocked, after which the headmaster was overpowered and handed over to the police.

Headmaster claims he was being harassed

However, headmaster Brijendra Verma has alleged that the dispute was related to a woman teacher but claimed that the Basic Education Officer was unnecessarily harassing him in connection with the case. He said the confrontation escalated during the explanation process which led to the scuffle.

BEO demands police protection

Following the assault, BEO Singh lodged a formal complaint with the police and sought security for himself. He alleged that the headmaster had planned the attack in advance and termed it life-threatening. "When everyone present indicated that the headmaster was guilty, he suddenly became enraged, took out his belt, and attacked me," Singh claimed, as per news agency PTI.

