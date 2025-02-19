Sangam water fit for dip: CM Yogi alleges propaganda to malign Mahakumbh after faecal bacteria report Sangam water fit for dip: CM Yogi alleges propaganda to malign Maha Kumbh after faecal bacteria report

Amid reports of faecal bacteria in Prayagraj waters, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the Sangam water is fit for dip and alleged that it is a propaganda to malign the Mahakumbh. "This event was not organised by any particular party or government—it belongs to society, while the government is only facilitating it. We are there as servants to support the event. Seven days of the festival still remain. As of this afternoon, 56 crore 26 lakh devotees have taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.”

On the Mahakumbh stampede, he expressed condolences with all those who were affected by the stampede on January 29, as well as the devotees who lost their lives in accidents while returning after taking a dip. “We pay tribute to them, and our thoughts are with their families. The government stands with them. However, it is not appropriate to politicise this incident,” he said.

In the UP assembly, CM Yogi Adityanath said while all are participating in the discussion, at that time more than 56.25 crore devotees have already taken their holy dip in Prayagraj. “When we make any baseless allegations or snow fake videos against Sanatan Dharma, Maa Ganga, India or the Maha Kumbh... it is like playing with the faith of these 56 crore people,” he said.

Yogi Aditynath said that the Mahakumbh event is not organised by any particular party or organisation and the world has participated in this event and have taken it to new heights of success, ignoring all the false campaigns.

“Seven days of the Maha Kumbh are left, and as per the figures, more than 56 crore devotees have taken a holy dip till this afternoon... Our sympathies are with all those who were victims of the stampede on 29 January... and those who lost their lives in road accidents while travelling for Kumbh. Our condolences are with the family members, the government stands with them, the government will help them in every possible way but how appropriate is it to politicise this,” he said.