Sambhal violence: Police arrest 7 more accused amid rising tensions, total count reaches 47

Uttar Pradesh police arrested seven more accused on Tuesday in the Sambhal violence. So far, 47 people have been apprehended in connection with the November 24 Sambhal violence that left four people dead. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shrish Chandra told reporters 91 people have been identified and the search for the remaining accused is underway.

7 accused arrested in Sambhal Violence

The accused arrested today are identified as Shoaib, Sujauddin, Rahat, Mohd Azam, Azharuddin, Javed and Mustafa. Further teams have been set up to arrest the remaining accused. Police said 11 FIRs have been registered in connection with the Sambhal Violence. "A violent incident took place on 24th November near the Jama Masjid area. A total of 47 people have been arrested in connection with the incident. 91 people are yet to be arrested. Today seven more people have been arrested," ASP said.

Man involved in loot from police also arrested

Police have also arrested Mohd Aqib, a resident of Deepa Sarai in Sambhal for his alleged involvement in the violence. He was presented before the court and sent to jail on Monday. Aqib is accused to have allegedly snatched a pistol magazine and tear gas shells from an inspector when the mob attacked the police team.

Forensic team recreates Sambhal violence scene

A team of experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Lucknow, reached Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal to recreate the scenes where firing incidents took place on November 24 that left four people dead and several others injured, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Kumar told reporters that the FSL experts along with other investigating officers reconstructed the circumstances that led to the firing.

Samhal violence

Violence in Sambhal erupted during the second survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid on November 24, following a court-ordered investigation into claims that a temple once stood at the site. The clash between protesters and police resulted in four casualities, with numerous others injured, including 29 police officers.

Earlier, on November 19, a survey of the mosque was conducted after a petition was filed by Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, asserting that the area once housed a temple.

(With PTI inputs)