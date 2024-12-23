Sambhal violence: Police receives 40 anonymous letters, 15 suspects being interrogated

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police and security personnel stand guard outside the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal.

The police received more than 40 anonymous letters in connection to the Sambhal violence that took place weeks ago in the Uttar Pradesh’s district which have been in the news since the unearthing of Hindu temples, stepwells from around the area. According to the police, the letters mention people from different areas being involved in the violence and mention the arrival of ‘outsiders’ in Sambhal.

The letters reportedly also mention people leaving Hapur for Sambhal at 3 am and people from Bulandshahr, Rampur, Amroha, and Moradabad arriving at Sambhal. The police said it would be taking action based on the information received from the letters.

The police are interrogating 15 probable suspects in the matter and five teams have been formed to collect evidence from these areas. Call details of around 200 people have also been obtained.

Stepwell unearthed during excavation in Sambhal

A stepwell, approximately 125 to 150 years old and covering an area of 400 square metres, was unearthed during excavation in the Laxman Ganj area of Chandausi here, an official said. Excavation at the site began on Saturday, said Krishna Kumar Sonkar, the Executive Officer of Chandausi Nagar Palika.

This comes after the reopening of the Bhasma Shankar temple in Sambhal on December 13, after being closed for 46 years. Authorities said they discovered the structure during an anti-encroachment drive. Two damaged idols were found inside the well of the temple, officials had said. According to local sources, the stepwell was constructed during the reign of the maternal grandfather of the king of Bilari.

Sambhal District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya said the possibility of a survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at the site is being considered, and a request may be submitted to ASI if necessary.

What sparked the Sambhal violence?

Since the initial survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid on November 19, tension prevailed over Sambhal. The survey was conducted on the court orders following a petition which claimed once a Harihar temple stood at the site.

On November 24, when the mosque was being surveyed again, violence broke out in the area. During this, four people lost their lives and several others including 29 cops were left injured in a clash between the protestors and police personnel.

