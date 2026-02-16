Samajwadi Party leader killed as fuel pump pole collapses on car in Pratapgarh

New Delhi:

In a shocking accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district, 48-year-old Samajwadi Party leader Lal Bahadur Yadav lost his life when a high-mast light pole toppled onto his car. The incident occurred near a fuel station where the pole was being erected. As per initial reports, Yadav was driving past the site when the massive structure suddenly collapsed, crushing the front portion of his Hyundai Creta. Despite airbags deploying, the force of the impact was fatal, and Yadav was declared dead at the spot.

Close calls for others nearby

A few other commuters, including two bikers and an e-rickshaw, narrowly escaped the accident. They were trailing Yadav’s vehicle but managed to stop in time, avoiding serious injuries. Visuals from the scene show the car’s front windshield shattered, particularly on the driver’s side, and the vehicle badly mangled under the heavy pole.

Following the accident, Yadav’s relatives and party supporters staged protests at the petrol pump, accusing the management of negligence during the pole installation. The tragic death has sent shockwaves through the local community and among Samajwadi Party workers.

Investigation launched

The district administration has ordered a full inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the accident. Authorities are examining whether proper safety measures were followed while erecting the pole and if any lapses in supervision contributed to the tragedy.

Police have recovered Yadav’s body and sent it for autopsy. Officials have stated that action will be taken if negligence is established.

This incident comes just days after a fatal accident in Mumbai, where a concrete slab from Metro Line 4 collapsed onto vehicles on LBS Marg in Mulund West. One person died and three were injured when the slab fell on cars and an autorickshaw. Authorities had to carry out an immediate emergency response to rescue those trapped under debris.