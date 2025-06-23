Samajwadi Party expels three MLAs for anti-party activities It is pertinent to mention that these legislators had cross-voted during the Rajya Sabha elections held last year, going against the party's official line.

Lucknow:

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday (June 23) expelled three MLAs from the party, citing anti-party activities. The expelled MLAs include Abhay Singh from Gosaiganj, Rakesh Pratap Singh from Gauriganj and Manoj Kumar Pandey from Unchahar. The party has accused these MLAs of promoting communal and divisive politics as well as supporting anti-farmer, anti-women, anti-youth and anti-business policies.

Who are the three MLAs expelled from the party?

MLA Gosaiganj Abhay Singh MLA Gauriganj Rakesh Pratap Singh MLA Unchahar Manoj Kumar Pandey

Why did SP expel three MLAs from the party?

In a post on X, the Samajwadi Party said that the MLAs have been expelled due to their communal divisive negativity and their support to anti-farmer, anti-women, anti-youth, anti-business, anti-working professionals and 'anti-PDA' ideology.

"In the interest of the public, the Samajwadi Party has expelled the following legislators from the party for supporting communal, divisive, and negative ideologies that go against the Samajwadi spirit of harmony and positive politics, and for siding with ideas that are anti-farmer, anti-women, anti-youth, anti-business, anti-working class, and anti-PDA ideology (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak): MLAs Abhay Singh, Rakesh Pratap Singh and Manoj Kumar Pandey," the party said.

'They were given a chance to improve...'

The Samajwadi Party made it clear that it will not tolerate any activity against its core ideology and principles. The party has also said that it will take strict action against any member involved in anti-party activities. The expelled MLAs were given a chance to improve, but they failed to do so.

"The grace period granted to these individuals for a change of heart has now ended. The grace period for the remaining individuals continues due to their good conduct. In the future as well, there will be no place in the party for anti-people elements, and activities opposing the core ideology of the party will always be considered unforgivable," it added.

These legislators had cross-voted during the Rajya Sabha elections held last year, going against the party's official line. Since that incident, the three MLAs had distanced themselves from all party-related activities, neither attending any SP programs nor visiting the party office. Citing indiscipline and anti-party activities, the SP today took the decisive step to expel them.