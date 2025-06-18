Uttar Pradesh to implement 'Y-Break' in govt offices ahead of International Yoga Day | Details here The initiative not only upholds India's yogic heritage but also promotes a stress-free, healthier work environment by making yoga breaks a regular part of the daily routine, an official statement said.

Lucknow:

In the run-up to International Yoga Day on June 21, the Uttar Pradesh government has taken a proactive step towards promoting wellness in the workplace by introducing the 'Y-Break' Yoga Protocol across all government offices. The decision follows directives from the Ministry of AYUSH and aims to integrate yoga into daily governance and office routines, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

The 'Y-Break' protocol consists of brief, 5 to 10-minute yoga sessions specially tailored for office and desk-bound workers. These sessions will focus on gentle movements for the neck, back, and waist, paired with deep breathing techniques and mindfulness exercises.

Its goal is to reduce mental fatigue, release physical stiffness, refresh the mind and restore focus and energy. To promote yoga widely, the Union government will use digital tools, such as Namaste Yoga App, Y-Break App, Yoga Calendar and Yoga Glossary, will be used extensively, it said.

State to promote yoga culture at grassroots

Awareness campaigns will be run to ensure these tools are actively adopted by employees and the public alike. The state government also aims to foster a yoga culture at the grassroots level. To achieve this, NGOs will be engaged to connect yoga experts to conduct Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) workshops and online training sessions.

Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) will also be mobilised to ensure yoga becomes an integral part of daily life — not just for government employees, but for the wider community, the statement said.

International Yoga Day

The International Day of Yoga, celebrated on June 21st, is an annual event recognised worldwide to honour the ancient practice of yoga. Initiated by the United Nations in 2014, this day underscores yoga's holistic approach to health and well-being. The idea of International Yoga Day was first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the United Nations General Assembly in September 2014. He suggested June 21, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, to be celebrated as International Day of Yoga to honour the ancient Indian tradition of yoga. The proposal received overwhelming support from UN member states, leading to its unanimous adoption on December 11, 2014.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: International Day of Yoga 2025: Know the date, theme and significance of the day