Monday, December 30, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. Samajwadi Party delegation visits Sambhal, provides Rs 5 lakh assistance to family of those killed in violence

Samajwadi Party delegation visits Sambhal, provides Rs 5 lakh assistance to family of those killed in violence

Violence in Sambhal erupted during the second survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid on November 24, following a court-ordered investigation into claims that a temple once stood at the site. The clash between protesters and police resulted in five casualities, with numerous others injured, including 29 pol

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Sambhal Published : Dec 30, 2024 15:40 IST, Updated : Dec 30, 2024 15:40 IST
Sambhal violence
Image Source : ANI Sambhal MP Ziaur Rehman Barq

A Samajwadi Party delegation visited Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Monday for the first time after the violence. The delegation included Sambhal MP Ziaur Rehman Barq and other leaders. During the visit, the delegation met the families of those who were killed in the violence and provided financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to each of them.

During the visit, Barq said that the incident in Sambhal was going to set peace on fire. He said, "Our people were killed and a case was filed against us." He further added, "The entire country is ashamed of the incident that happened in Sambhal… It is a reality that Sambhal is a peaceful place and for over 39 years there have been no differences between Hindus and Muslims here... We are raising this issue everywhere... The only regret is that our people were killed and the blame for it was also put on our people... We have complete faith in our Constitution and in court. We are sure that even if the police and government do not do justice the court will be fair to us." 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement