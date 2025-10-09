Samajwadi Party announces 5 MLC candidates for UP Legislative Council Graduate and Teachers polls The Samajwadi Party has announced five candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Graduate and Teachers' constituency elections. With the announcement, the Samajwadi Party has completed its list of nominees for the upcoming Legislative Council elections.

Lucknow:

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Thursday announced the names of its candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council (MLC) elections for Graduate and Teachers' constituencies. The party has fielded five candidates across different regions of the state to strengthen its presence ahead of the crucial polls. From the Varanasi-Mirzapur Teachers' constituency, the SP has nominated Lal Bihari Yadav as its official candidate. In the Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers' constituency, Kamlesh will contest as the SP candidate.

Candidates for Graduate constituencies

For the Allahabad-Jhansi Graduate constituency, the party has named Dr Man Singh as its candidate. Meanwhile, Ashutosh Singh will contest from the Varanasi-Mirzapur Graduate constituency, while Kanti Singh has been announced as the SP candidate from the Lucknow Graduate constituency.

SP gears up for MLC battle

With these announcements, the Samajwadi Party has completed its list of nominees for the upcoming Legislative Council elections in Uttar Pradesh. Party insiders said the selection reflects SP's strategy to field strong local faces with connect among teachers and educated voters, a crucial vote bank in these segments. It is to be noted here that the MLC elections are being closely watched as they often serve as a barometer of public sentiment ahead of larger political contests in the state.

'BJP wants to turn 2027 polls into 'Hindu-Muslim' contest'

Earlier on Sunday, Samajwadi Party MP Aditya Yadav alleged that the BJP is trying to divide society on communal and caste lines and urged the people to oust it from power in the 2027 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to the media after participating in the "PDA Yatra" in Gunnaur area of Sambhal district, Yadav alleged that the BJP wants to divert the people's attention from "real issues" by turning the 2027 elections into a "Hindu-Muslim contest". However, the Samajwadi Party (SP) would remain focused on the issues of development and social justice, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: 'Internal collusion with BJP': Akhilesh Yadav hits back at Mayawati for calling Samajwadi Party 'two-faced'