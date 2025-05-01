RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat performs 'father's role' at mass wedding, blesses tribal bride in Varanasi In a symbolic gesture of unity, the RSS chief performed 'kanyadaan' of a tribal woman. The wedding procession of all 125 brides and grooms began from Shankuldhara pond and proceeded with traditional music, drums, and fireworks to the historic Dwarkadhish temple.

Varanasi:

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat took part in a mass wedding event held in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Wednesday on Wednesday -- on the occasion of auspicious Akshaya Tritiya. During the ceremony, Bhagwat fulfilled the traditional role of a father by performing the "kanyadaan" of a tribal bride hailing from Jogidih village in Sonbhadra district. The event was organised near the scenic Shankuldhara pond and was part of a grand collective marriage celebration where 125 couples tied knots amid sacred Vedic rituals. The mass wedding was aimed at promoting social harmony and cultural inclusiveness, which drew participation from communities across different social backgrounds.

According to the organisers, the mass wedding was aimed at promoting social harmony, with brides and grooms from various castes -- upper castes, Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and Scheduled Castes -- sharing a common platform. Bhagwat performed the kanyadaan of the tribal woman named Rajwanti. The moment turned deeply emotional and inspiring as the RSS chief washed the feet of the bride, took a solemn vow as her guardian, and performed the rituals amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras. Rajwanti was married to Aman, a tribal youth from Renukoot, with Bhagwat offering his heartfelt blessings. Under the traditional mandap, Bhagwat gave Rajwanti a symbolic neg (wedding gift) of Rs 501 and politely said to Aman, "Take good care of my daughter and keep her happy always."

(Image Source : INDIA TV)A mass wedding was organised in Varanasi.

Tradition meets togetherness

Dressed in a white kurta, yellow dhoti, and a matching stole draped over his shoulder, the RSS chief welcomed the wedding procession with traditional grace. The groom's parade — with 125 grooms riding horses and carriages accompanied by brass bands — started from the iconic Dwarkadheesh Temple and proceeded to Khojwa. Along the way, locals showered flowers and served refreshments in a heartwarming gesture of communal celebration.

Mass wedding, shared blessings

Prominent citizens of Varanasi participated in the rituals by performing kanyadaan, symbolising the father's role for each bride. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also graced the occasion and offered his blessings to the newlyweds.

'Marriage builds society, not just families'

Addressing the gathering, Bhagwat emphasised the societal foundation of marriage. "A wedding is not just the union of two individuals but the beginning of a bond between two families — and ultimately, a stronger society," he said. Urging the elders who performed kanyadaan to stay in touch with the newlyweds, he encouraged them to visit at least once or twice a year to guide and support them. He also reminded the audience that a family should never be confined to just a husband, wife, and children — it should be seen as an inseparable part of the larger society, bound by values, culture, and mutual care.

