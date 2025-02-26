Madhya Pradesh: President Murmu attends mass wedding ceremony at Bageshwar Dham President Murmu said saints in India have ensured a respectable place for women in the society, and the country is now moving "from women-development to women-led development".

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday attended a mass wedding function at Bageshwar Dham in Garha village, in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, where 251 couples got married. While addressing the gathering, the President urged people to pay attention to women’s education, health and safety. Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Bageshwar Peeth's seer Dhirendra Shastri also addressed the function.

President hailed the role of Saint community in developed India

President Murmu said saints in India have played a major role in the eradication of social evils and ensured a respectable place for women in society. The saint community's role is also important in achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047.

They have raised their voice against the social evils prevalent in contemporary society. They have also raised their voice against discrimination based on caste, gender, etc. Be it Guru Nanak, Sant Ravidas, Sant Kabir Das, Meera Bai, or Sant Tukaram, all have inspired people to follow the right path through their teachings. Their contribution to Indian society has given them a respectful place. She said that contemporary spiritual leaders could play an important role in building a self-reliant, harmonious, and environment-friendly India, she added.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that today, as our country moves from women-development to women-led development, we must all contribute to making our daughters and sisters strong and capable. She urged people to pay attention to women’s education, health, and safety. She said that our small efforts would empower them. She also advised women to make continuous efforts for their education and self-reliance.

She further praised the Bageshwar Dham for organising the mass wedding function, Murmu said that to make these women self-dependent, sewing machines and other necessary goods are being given to them. "I appeal to all women to continuously strive to educate themselves and become self-reliant. When you succeed, our society and our country will succeed. We have set a goal to celebrate the centenary of our independence in 2047 and make India a developed nation," Murmu said.

President extended wishes on Maha Shivratri

The President wrote on X, "I extend my heartfelt greetings to all my countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. I pray that the blessings of the Supreme God Mahadev remain on all of us and that our country continues to move ahead on the path of progress."