Rana Sanga remark row: Ramji Lal Suman says he will not apologise, did not say anything wrong SP MP Ramji Lal Suman sparked controversy with his statement on Rana Sanga, a 16th-century Rajput king, calling him a "traitor" for allegedly bringing Babur, the founder of the Mughal dynasty, to defeat Ibrahim Lodi.

Day after his house was attacked by Karni Sena, Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha member Ramji Lal Suman on Thursday said he will not apologise as he did not say anything wrong on Rana Sanga. "I have not done anything wrong, I will not apologise". Ramji Lal Suman said. On his remarks that became controversial, he said, “What I have stated is a historical fact and I stand by my statement.” Apart from this, he met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday and demanded security for him.

Pallavi Patel detained by police

About 200 workers including SP MLA Dr Pallavi Patel were detained by the police while she was protesting against the vandalism by the Karni Sena. In the meantime, the Apna Dal Kameravadi demanded a ban on Karni Sena. They also demanded a review of the security of Opposition leaders and urged the government to provide proper security to them.

Violence at Ramji Lal Suman’s residence in Agra

On Wednesday, violence erupted at the residence of Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman in Agra, Uttar Pradesh as unidentified individuals resorted to stone pelting, breaking window panes and vandalising vehicles parked outside.

This comes after Suman sparked controversy with his statement on Rana Sanga, a 16th-century Rajput king, calling him a "traitor" for allegedly bringing Babur, the founder of the Mughal dynasty, to defeat Ibrahim Lodi.

Rana Sanga, also known as Sangram Singh I, was the ruler of Mewar from 1508 to 1528 and is revered for his bravery and sacrifices. Suman's statement has been widely criticised, with many calling for an apology and action against him.

Jagadambika Pal condemns Ramji Lal for such remarks

Meanwhile, BJP MP Jagadambika Pal has strongly condemned a statement made by SP MP Ramji Lal Suman, saying it hurt the sentiments of millions of people. Pal emphasised that public representatives should not make disparaging remarks about respected individuals, and criticised Suman's party for not taking action against him.

"The sentiments of crores of people were hurt by his statement. No public representative has the right to make a statement about a person who is very respected and his party did not even issue a show cause notice against him and did not take any action against him. These people speak against Sanatan Dharma every day, say disrespectful things against great men," said Pal.

SP MLA Ranjeet Suman alleged that the protestors belonged to Karni Sena. Notably, the Rajasthan unit of the Karni Sena has also announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh to anyone who will blacken Suman's face and hit him with shoes.

Dimple Yadav alleges vandalism was planned by state govt

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav also alleged that the vandalism was orchestrated by the government. Dimple Yadav said, "If we see the situation in Uttar Pradesh, where bombs are exploding on the roads, where women are not safe. It is the responsibility of the government. If such incidents are happening, then it is very unfortunate. What message do you want to give to the young generation? The government should take strict action against this. Somewhere this is an act done by the government."

On March 24 SP MP Ramji Lal Suman clarified that his intention was not to hurt anyone's feelings.

Ramji Lal Suman said, "I had said in the Parliament that Babar was invited to India by Rana Sanga to defeat Ibrahim Lodi. My intention was not to hurt anyone's religious sentiments. I may or may not believe in any religion, but there is no right to play with the sentiments of the followers of any other religion. My statement was neither against any caste, nor against any class, nor against any religion. I salute all those who have sacrificed their lives for the soil of this country. My intention was not to hurt anyone's feelings."