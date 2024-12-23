Half-burnt body of child found in UP's Rampur, police book neighbours

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In a shocking incident, a half-burnt body of a four-year-old boy was found in Uttar Pradesh's on Sunday, the police said. Following the recovery of the body his parents lodged a case against their neighbours, police added.

Providing details about the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police Atul Kumar Srivastava said that on Saturday at around 9 am, the child went missing from Gangapur Kadim village in Kemri area.

After he wasn't spotted, the boy's family searched for him throughout the day. Upon failing to find him, they informed police at night, the officer said. Later on Sunday morning, the child's half-burnt body was found in a drain. The official added that a case against the neighbours was registered after the family lodged a complaint naming them.

ASP Srivastava said that suspected individuals have been booked and they are being interrogated. The body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer said.

Child killed using sharp weapon

Earlier on Thursday (December 19), a five-year-old boy was found dead, with his throat slit using a sharp weapon, in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur. According to police, the incident took place in Gosainganj area where he was found dead in an abandoned building, just 100 metres away from his home.

As per police, the child has been identified as Akhil, son of Arvind from Sonwatara village. He was missing since Wednesday afternoon. The family members initiated a search but could not find him and a missing complaint was filed. Later, his body was found with marks on neck indicating sharp weapon slitting.

