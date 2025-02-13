Ram Temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das given 'Jal Samadhi' in Saryu river | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Acharya Satyendra Das died at the age of 85.

Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, was laid to rest with ‘Jal Samadhi’ in the Saryu River on Thursday evening. He had passed away at the age of 85 due to a brain stroke on Wednesday. The mortal remains of Das were taken from his residence in a palanquin to the banks of the Saryu river, where he was given water burial at the Tulsidas Ghat.

In the afternoon, his body was taken around the city in a procession on a chariot. His successor Pradeep Das earlier told media that in accordance with the traditions of the Ramanandi sect, Das was given a water burial. As part of the 'jal samadhi', heavy stones are tied to the body before it is immersed into the middle of a river, explained Pradeep Das.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

PM Modi condoles Das' demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the death of Das, and said his entire life was dedicated to the service of Lord Ram. Condoling his demise, Modi lauded his scholarship in religious texts and rituals. Modi said Das's invaluable contribution to the country's spiritual and social life will always be remembered with reverence.

Ram Janmabhoomi movement

Acharya Satyendra Das had been the chief priest of the Ram temple since before the Babri Masjid demolition on December 6, 1992, taking on the role just nine months prior. A respected member of the Nirvani Akhara, he dedicated his life to spiritual service from the age of 20. Known for his accessibility, he was frequently sought after by the media for his insights on temple developments and religious affairs in Ayodhya.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Ram Temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das dies in Lucknow, CM Yogi condoles his demise