Ram Mandir consecration: 'Ganga Maha Aarti' to be held today evening at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi

Ram Mandir consecration: In the sacred city of Varanasi, a grand 'Ganga Maha Aarti' is set to grace the Dashashwamedh Ghat on Monday evening, aligning with the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is abuzz with religious fervour as temples, including the revered Kashi Vishwanath temple, engage in elaborate rituals, including the recitation of Vedas since the morning hours.

To facilitate the community's participation in the historic event, two LCD screens have been strategically installed in the Kashi Vishwanath temple complex. These screens will broadcast the live telecast of the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony, allowing devotees to partake in the momentous occasion, Public Relations Officer of the temple Piyush Tiwari said. Adding to the cultural festivities, the Indian Music Arts Center is slated to present a captivating kathak performance, complemented by various other programs.

Kashi Vishwanath temple to be illuminated

In the evening, the entire Kashi Vishwanath temple will be illuminated with lamps. The mahant of the Batuk Bhairav temple Jitendra Mohan Puri said the temple has been decorated with flowers and 5,100 lamps will be lit in the temple complex and Sundar Kand be recited.

Sushant Mishra of the Ganga Seva Nidhi said that keeping in mind the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, the Ganga Aarti to be held in the late evening will be organised as a ‘Maha Aarti’.

“On usual days, the Ganga Aarti in Varanasi is performed by seven Archakas, but given today's special occasion, Ganga Aarti will be performed by nine Archakas and this aarti will be given the form of a Maha Aarti,” he said.

Aarti followed by Ram bhajan

Ram Bhajan will be sung after the aarti and in the evening, Deepotsav will be organised at the Dashashwamedh Ghat and prasad distributed among devotees, Mishra said. Secretary of the Maa Ganga Nishad Raj Seva Trust Shambhu Sahni said boatmen are ferrying passengers across the river free of cost.

PM Modi reaches Ayodhya

It should be mentioned here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Ayodhya to take part in the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram temple. He landed at the Maharshi Valmiki International Airport at around 10:40 am. PM Modi will later address a gathering after the ceremony. He is also scheduled to visit the Kuber Tila. Additionally, The Prime Minister will also interact with 'shramjeevis' (workers) associated with the construction of the temple.

