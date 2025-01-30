Rakesh Rathore, Congress MP, arrested during press conference in UP's Sitapur over rape charges

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Congress MP Rakesh Rathore

Congress MP Rakesh Rathore on Thursday was arrested in rape a rape case filed against him. Rathore, the Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, was arrested in the middle of the press briefing. Rathore is accused of raping a woman and the High Court had rejected his bail plea. Kotwali Nagar Police arrested Rathore from his residence. At that time he was giving a statement to the press on the case.

What arguments did lawyers give in the court?

Earlier, the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court had rejected the anticipatory bail plea of ​​​​Congress MP, accused of rape, on Wednesday. The single member bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan gave this order after hearing the anticipatory bail plea filed by Rathore from Sitapur. The advocate appearing on behalf of the petitioner told the court that the complainant has filed this case after 4 years and his client has been falsely implicated in this case. The advocate appearing on behalf of the complainant argued that Congress MP Rakesh Rathore is a powerful leader, due to fear of whom his client got the case registered late.

Time was sought for surrender

Rathore's lawyer sought time from the court for surrender, on which the court asked the MP to surrender in the Sessions Court within two weeks. Rathore had earlier filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Sessions Court of Sitapur, which was rejected. The police had registered a case against Rathore on January 17 after a complaint by a woman. In her complaint to the police, the woman had alleged that Rathore had been sexually exploiting her for the last four years on the pretext of marriage.

(Input: Mohit Mishra)