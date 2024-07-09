Rahul Gandhi to visit Rae Bareli today to thank people of constituency for his Lok Sabha election victory

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit his parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli on Tuesday. According to sources, he is likely to extend gratitude to the people of his constituency for his resounding victory in the recently held Lok Sabha elections. Congress' district unit chief Pankaj Tiwari said that Gandhi will reach Bhuemau guest house at 10 am and meet party workers. This would mark Gandhi's first visit to his constituency after being appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi won the Rae Bareli seat by a margin of over 3.90 lakh votes. After winning the election, he had held a meeting with the workers along with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Last month, Rahul Gandhi resigned from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat of Kerala and retained the Rae Bareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will make her electoral debut by contesting the Wayanad bypoll. Following Rahul Gandhi's resignation from one of the two seats he had won, the Congress' tally in the Lower House now stands at 98.

Rahul Gandhi visits Manipur

On Monday, Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, also visited relief camps in Manipur's Jiribam and Churachandpur districts and interacted with the inmates. People displaced by the ethnic violence in the northeastern state, which claimed over 200 lives since May last year, are staying in those relief camps.

Gandhi, who was accompanied by senior Congress leaders, visited Manipur for the first time after the Congress won both Lok Sabha seats in the state. Gandhi first visited Manipur weeks after ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 last year. He also began his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from the state in January 2024. The Rae Breli MP also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come to the ethnic strife-affected state to offer some solace to the people, while asserting his party’s support to any government move to bring back peace.



