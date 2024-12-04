Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on way to Sambhal, stopped at Ghazipur border

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party MP from Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Sambhal violence: A Congress delegation led by the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit the violence-hit Sambhal on Wednesday (December 4). The police and administration have been geared up to stop them before reaching the district.

Prohibitory orders, including a ban on the entry of outsiders, are in place in Sambhal. Last week on Saturday (November 30), several Samajwadi Party (SP) MPs were stopped from entering the district.

Curbs under Section 163 (power to issue an order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which were set to expire on Sunday, have now been extended till December 31 (Tuesday) in Sambhal.

Sambhal DM writes letter to police commissioners of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad to stop Rahul Gandhi

Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia on Tuesday wrote a letter to the police commissioners of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad and the superintendents of police of Amroha and Bulandshahr districts, urging them to stop Gandhi at the borders of their districts keeping in mind the communal sensitivity of Sambhal.

"On November 24, a remaining survey was conducted, following which members of the Muslim community staged massive protests involving gunfire, stone-pelting, and arson. As a result, the situation in Sambhal district has become extremely sensitive. Until December 10, the entry of any external individuals, social organisations, or public representatives into Sambhal district is restricted without prior approval from the competent authority. Prohibitory orders have been issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023," the Sambhal DM stated.

Meanwhile, massive traffic snarl witnessed at the Ghazipur border on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

Congress delegation to visit Sambhal

Gandhi will be accompanied by five other Congress MPs from Uttar Pradesh. Newly-elected Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also likely to be part of the delegation.

Congress delegation to be served notice if they come here: Sambhal SP

On Gandhi's visit, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Sambhal Krishan Kumar told media that if the Congress delegation comes, it will be served a notice as Section 163 of the BNSS is in force in Sambhal and no outsider is allowed.

"Police are citing BNS 163 in their missive. So we will insist that they allow at least 4 people. If stopped, we will push for allowing Rahul ji, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ji, UP incharge Avinash Pande ji and myself to enter," Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai told media.

Gandhi is expected to leave Delhi at around 10:00 am for Sambhal and visit the families of those killed in the November 24 violence. After meeting the families, Gandhi will return to Delhi by road, according to his itinerary.

Violence erupted during a second survey on November 24 as protesters gathered near Shahi Jama Masjid and clashed with security personnel. Four people were killed in the violence and many more were injured.