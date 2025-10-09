Private aircraft collapses in UP's Farrukhabad after losing control during takeoff The private plane skidded off the airstrip while taking off in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district.

Farrukhabad:

A private aircraft skidded off the runway and crashed into nearby bushes during takeoff at the Mohammadabad airstrip in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday. The incident narrowly avoided a major disaster.

Following the accident, local authorities, including the SDM, DSP, fire brigade, and the police reached the site to assess the situation.

According to reports, those on board the private jet included DMD Ajay Arora, SBI head Sumit Sharma, DPO Rakesh Tikoo, and two pilots - Captain Naseeb Vamal and Prateek Fernandes. The aircraft reportedly lost control while taking off, leading to the mishap.

No injuries or casualties were reported. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of Mohammadabad police station. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident.