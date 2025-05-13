Priest in Balaji temple killed, one injured, police arrest accused A priest, named Krishna Govind Tiwari was found dead on his cot as he was murdered in the Balaji temple. The police have arrested the accused and have begun enquiring on the matter.

New Delhi:

A priest was found dead in the Balaji temple in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur, police informed. Another person was injured and has been admitted to a nearby hospital in the incident at the Thariaon police station.

SP Anoop stated that the police received information about the murder of a priest who was sleeping on a cot. A police team reached the spot. The deceased has been identified as Krishna Govind Tiwari, aged 65.

One person was also injured in the incident and has been admitted to the hospital. His name is Awadhesh Prajapati, and he is 50 years old. The accused, Raju Paswan, has been taken into custody by the police.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, while a case is being registered under relevant sections, and appropriate legal action is being taken, the police informed.

The incident has caused a stir in the area. People are questioning what kind of enmity someone could have with a temple priest that would lead to such a brutal murder. Everyone is shocked to see the blood-soaked body of an elderly man lying on a cot, and they are demanding strict action against the accused. The police have stated that the suspect has been apprehended and all necessary legal action will be taken in the matter.

(Report by Umesh, Fatehpur)