Policy reforms over the last 9 years have transformed UP into a global investment hub: CM Yogi in Tokyo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday attended the Uttar Pradesh Investment Roadshow in Tokyo, where he presented the state as a major global destination for skilled manpower and a vast consumption-driven market with a population of nearly 250 million.

Addressing business leaders and investors, the Chief Minister said consistent policy reforms over the last nine years have transformed Uttar Pradesh into a premier global investment hub. He asserted that the state is not only India's food basket but also has the largest water resources in the country.

Uttar Pradesh is known as the food basket of India: CM Yogi

"Uttar Pradesh is known as the food basket of India. It is also the state with the largest water resources in India. Keeping the needs of Uttar Pradesh in mind, we have identified a population of 250 million, of which 56 per cent is youth and part of the working force. Skilled manpower is always available in any field. Today, affordable and quality manpower for every sector is available in Uttar Pradesh," CM Yogi said.

Uttar Pradesh accounts for 95 per cent of India's expressways: CM Yogi

Highlighting infrastructure growth, the Chief Minister said Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 95 per cent of India's expressways and has the largest rail network in the country. He invited Japanese business leaders to visit the state and participate in its private industrial park programme.

He also underscored the state's rapid progress in air connectivity, stating that 16 domestic and four international airports have been made operational in the last nine years. He added that India's largest international airport, Noida International Airport, is set to become operational soon.

"There are immense opportunities in Uttar Pradesh, and the results of the government’s policies over the past nine years are clearly visible. Uttar Pradesh has emerged as one of the fastest-growing states economically in the country," the Chief Minister said.

Touching upon the state's cultural and spiritual heritage, the Chief Minister said Uttar Pradesh is the birthplace of Lord Ram, the king of the Suryavansh, and also the sacred land of Lord Buddha, making it central to Buddhism with several sites associated with Buddha's life.

The Chief Minister arrived in Tokyo earlier today for an official visit aimed at strengthening Uttar Pradesh's investment prospects and industrial growth. During his Japan visit from February 25 to 26, Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to hold key meetings and interactions to boost bilateral cooperation and explore new investment opportunities for the state.

Invited Mitsui & Co. to explore transformative investment opportunities in UP

CM Yogi also said that he has invited Mitsui & Co. to explore transformative investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh.

"Had a productive and forward-looking meeting with Kazuki Shimizu, Managing Officer, Chief Operating Officer of Infrastructure Projects Business Unit, Mitsui & Co., along with senior members of his team, in Tokyo today. Invited Mitsui & Co. to explore transformative investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh across Renewable Energy, ICT, Semiconductors and Data Centers, aligned with the state's rapid industrial expansion. Also discussed collaboration in infrastructure projects, logistics networks and industrial investments to strengthen Uttar Pradesh's growth corridors and global supply chain integration," CM Yogi said on X on Wednesday.

