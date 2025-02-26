Police encounters in Noida and Meerut, Lawrence Bishnoi gang member with Rs 1 lakh bounty killed Uttar Pradesh Police succeeded in killing a notorious criminal (a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang) after an encounter in Meerut. The police also arrested a wanted criminal after an encounter in Noida.

Two police encounters took place in Meerut and Noida within 12 hours. In Meerut, a notorious criminal and a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was killed, while in Noida, one goon was arrested.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member with Rs 1 lakh bounty killed in Meerut

In the first incident, a murder accused carrying a Rs 1 lakh bounty was killed in the Mundali area of Meerut district early on Wednesday.

Jitendra alias Jeetu of Haryana's Jhajjar district was wanted in a 2023 murder case in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The police had declared a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to his arrest. The police said Jitendra had come in contact with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang while in jail. He started working with the gang members after jumping parole.

Amitabh Yash, additional director general of the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) said Jitendra had been sent to hospital for treatment where he succumbed. The officer said Jitendra was sentenced to life in prison for a 2016 double murder in Jhajjar.

He came out on parole in 2023. However, he jumped parole and had been absconding since then, Yash added.

Jitendra allegedly committed a contract killing in the Teela Morh area of Ghaziabad district in 2023.

Man accused of killing bank employee held in Noida

In the second incident, a man accused of shooting a bank employee dead was arrested after an encounter late Tuesday night. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Shakti Mohan Awasthi said Manjeet Mishra, a bank employee, was shot dead on February 21 near D Park in Ecotech-3 area.

Two people including Mishra's brother-in-law were earlier arrested in the case, he said, adding that investigation revealed that this murder was done by giving a 'contract' of Rs 15 lakh.

According to the police, Mishra had a love marriage and was having a dispute with his wife.

They said the absconding accused in the case, Prince alias Bunty, was arrested after an encounter today.

(With PTI inputs)