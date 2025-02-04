PM Modi to visit Mahakumbh on February 5: Holy dip at Sangam, key events and schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the Mahakumbh on February 5, marking a significant moment in the grand religious gathering. As per the schedule, PM Modi will arrive at Mahakumbh by 10:30 AM. From there, he will proceed to Arail Ghat and take a boat ride to Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. His visit is expected to include interactions with saints, a holy dip at the Sangam, and a review of the arrangements made for the millions of pilgrims attending the Mahakumbh 2025.

PM Modi’s Itinerary at Mahakumbh

10:30 AM – Arrives in Prayagraj and heads to the DPS helipad.

Boards the Nishadraj Cruise to VIP Jetty for his visit.

Expected to spend approximately one hour at the site.

Takes a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati.

Returns after completing his religious rituals.

According to Mela officials, the original itinerary, which included a visit to the State Pavilion and Netra Kumbh, has been revised, and these locations are no longer part of the Prime Minister’s schedule.

February 5: A day of spiritual significance

February 5 holds immense spiritual significance in Hindu tradition, as it marks the observance of Magh Ashtami and Bhishma Ashtami—both deeply rooted in religious and historical beliefs.

Magh Ashtami: A day for devotion and holy dip

Magh Ashtami, observed on the eighth day of the Hindu month of Magh, is considered an auspicious time for spiritual activities. Devotees engage in holy dips at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, almsgiving, and meditation. This sacred day also coincides with Gupt Navratri, a period dedicated to intense spiritual practices and devotion.

Bhishma Ashtami: Remembering a Mahabharata legend

February 5 also marks Bhishma Ashtami, a day associated with the revered warrior Bhishma Pitamah from the Mahabharata. According to legend, Bhishma, lying on his bed of arrows, chose to leave the mortal world only after the Sun transitioned into Uttarayan and Shukla Paksha, aligning with his boon of choosing the time of his death.

