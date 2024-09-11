SEMICON India 2024: 'India provides stable policies, ease of doing business', says PM Modi | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

SEMICON India 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated SEMICON India 2024 at the India Expo Mart in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida today (September 11). PM Modi also inspected an exhibition along with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He also addressed the gathering on the occasion. It has been the vision of the prime minister to position India as a global hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing and technology development.

During the inauguration event of SEMICON India 2024, at the India Expo Mart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "India is the 8th country in the world where this event related to Global semiconductor is taking place. I can say that this is the right time to be in India. You are at the right place at the right time. In the 21st century's India, the chips are never down. Today's India gives assurance to the world that when the chips are down you can bet on India"

Our dream is to have Indian-made chip in every device in the world.

Investment of over Rs 1.5 lakh crore committed in semiconductor manufacturing, many projects in pipelines.

India offers unique proposition of reformist govt, growing manufacturing base and tech-oriented market.

India offers integrated ecosystem for semiconductor sector, provides stable policies, ease of doing business.

This is the right time to be in India.

What is the theme of SEMICON India 2024?

In accordance with this vision, SEMICON India 2024 is being organised from September 11 to 13 with the theme "Shaping the Semiconductor Future".

It will witness the participation of top leadership of global semiconductor giants and will bring together global leaders, companies, and experts from the semiconductor industry, the statement said. The conference will witness participation of more than 250 exhibitors and 150 speakers.

What is SEMICON India 2024?

SEMICON India 2024 will bring together leaders in the semiconductor industry to discuss and showcase the latest advancements in the sector. Supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the event will highlight India’s growing semiconductor ecosystem. This platform will also focus on job opportunities and skill development in semiconductor manufacturing, with significant participation from students.

Traffic advisory for Noida residents

The Noida Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of the SEMICON India 2024 conference, set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 11. The three-day event in Greater Noida will see major participation from global semiconductor giants, with more than 250 exhibitors and 150 speakers.

"The Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police has issued an important traffic advisory for September 11, 2024, because of a high-profile visit to Greater Noida. Due to anticipated traffic disruptions, several routes will be diverted, and alternative routes have been suggested to facilitate smooth travel during the event," said Noida Traffic Police in a post on X.

To ensure smooth traffic flow, several routes will be diverted: