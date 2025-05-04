Padma Shri awardee Baba Sivanand passes away at 128 in Varanasi, PM Modi pays tribute Recognised for his contributions to yoga and spirituality, Baba Sivanand was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2022.

Varanasi:

Padma Shri spiritual guru Baba Sivanand passed away in Varanasi due to health complications. His disciples claim that he was 128 years old at the time of his death. Baba Sivanand had been admitted to the BHU Hospital on April 30 for medical treatment and passed away on Saturday night.

His body has been placed at his residence in Kabirnagar Colony for people to pay their final respects. The disciples mentioned that his last rites will be conducted later in the evening.

'Irreparable loss': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X, hailed the guru for inspiring generations and termed his death an "irreparable loss." "It is extremely saddening to hear about the demise of Shivanand Baba Ji, a yoga practitioner and resident of Kashi. His life dedicated to yoga and sadhana will continue to inspire every generation of the country. He was also awarded Padma Shri for serving the society through yoga.

"Shivanand Baba's departure to Shivaloka is an irreparable loss for all of us Kashi residents and millions of people who draw inspiration from him. I pay my tribute to him in this hour of grief," he said.

CM Yogi pays tribute

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid his tributes to the yoga guru and prayed for his salvation. "It is very sad that famous yoga guru of Kashi 'Padma Shri' Swami Shivanand ji, who made an unparalleled contribution in the field of 'Yoga', passed away. Humble tribute to him!" he wrote on X.

"Your sadhana and yoga-filled life is a great inspiration for the whole society. You dedicated your whole life to the expansion of yoga. I pray to Baba Vishwanath to grant salvation to the departed soul and give strength to his bereaved followers to bear this immense grief. Om Shanti!" he added.

About Baba Sivanand

Baba Sivanand, born on August 8, 1896, in the Sylhet district of what is now Bangladesh, faced a tragic childhood, losing both his parents to starvation at the tender age of six. After this hardship, he led a life of austerity and discipline, adhering to a strict routine and consuming only half a stomach of food daily.

Following the death of his parents, Baba Sivanand was taken in by Omkarnand, who became his guardian and mentor. Under Omkarnand's guidance, Baba Sivanand received spiritual education and life teachings.

Baba Sivanand was honored with the Padma Shri in 2022 for his significant contributions to yoga and spirituality. His disciples attribute his remarkable longevity and robust health to his disciplined lifestyle, noting that he adhered to a strict routine, waking up at 3 am daily to practice yoga and manage all his tasks independently. He consumed only boiled food and slept on a mat, maintaining simplicity and discipline throughout his life.

