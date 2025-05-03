Sambhal CO Anuj Chaudhary transferred by UP govt amid row over controversial remarks Anuj Chaudhary made headlines as the Sambhal CO over his remarks that Muslims should stay indoors if they have a problem colours on Holi.

New Delhi:

Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) was transferred to Chandausi by the UP government on Saturday amid controversies over his remarks about Muslims and Holi and the revoking of a clean chit by a probe committee. Chaudhary has been given the charge of circle officer of Chandausi in the Sambhal district. He will also be responsible for overseeing security of the Chandousi Court under the monitoring cell, and tasks related to NAFIS.

Meanwhile, SP Alok Bhati has been appointed as the new Sambhal Circle Officer.

Anuj Chaudhary's controversies

Anuj Chaudhary first came into the spotlight during Holi when he said that Jumma (Friday prayers) occur 52 times a year, while Holi comes only once. He had allegedly said if members of the Muslim community believe that participating in Holi or being touched by colours would compromise their faith, they should simply remain indoors during the festival.

His transfer comes at a time when the clean chit previously given to him by a committee headed by former IPS Amitabh Thakur was revoked, and a fresh investigation was launched.

Alok Kumar has now been appointed as the new Circle Officer (CO) of Sambhal in place of Anuj Chaudhary. In addition to his role as CO Sambhal, he will also oversee responsibilities related to police lines, training, the cybercrime police station, and the statistical branch.