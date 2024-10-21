Nupur Sharma tenders apology for remarks on Ram Gopal Mishra's murder in Bahraich violence

Follow us on Image Source : X Nupur Sharma

Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma has issued an apology following her controversial statements regarding the recent violence in Bahraich, where Ram Gopal Mishra was killed. Addressing a gathering, Sharma made sensational claims, stating that Mishra was brutally murdered, shot 35 times, and subjected to severe mutilation. After the video of her speech went viral, she faced widespread backlash and was compelled to retract her statements.

In her apology, posted on X (formerly Twitter), Sharma wrote, “What I repeated about the late Ram Gopal Mishra was based on what I heard in the media. I was unaware of the clarifications in the postmortem report. I withdraw my statements and apologise.”

Sharma made her remarks during a Brahmin conference in Bulandshahr, where she also expressed support for actions taken by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. She questioned the legality of Mishra's murder, asking, “Is it acceptable to shoot someone 35 times? Were his nails pulled out? Does our country's law allow for such a brutal murder just for raising a flag?”

The incident quickly escalated on social media, leading to public outrage. Critics questioned why Sharma would make such claims from a prominent platform, especially after the Badaun police had already dismissed rumours of extreme brutality surrounding Mishra's death.

The police clarified that Mishra died from gunshot wounds, emphasising that there was no truth to the allegations of torture. They urged the public not to spread misinformation and reiterated the importance of maintaining communal harmony.

As the backlash mounted, Sharma found herself on the defensive. Her statement not only sparked controversy but also raised concerns about the responsibilities of public figures when discussing sensitive issues.

In light of the controversy, Sharma’s apology serves as a reminder of the impact of social media in shaping public discourse and the need for accuracy in reporting sensitive matters.