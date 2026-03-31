NSG officer Ravi Kumar Rai Sharma secures 64th rank in UPPSC PCS 2024, selected as BDO

Unnao:

Ravi Kumar Rai Sharma from Sherpur Khurd village in Unnao district has achieved an outstanding milestone by securing the 64th rank in the UPPSC PCS Examination 2024. With this accomplishment, he has been selected for the prestigious post of Block Development Officer (BDO). His success has sparked celebrations across his village and brought immense pride to his family.

Strong educational foundation

The son of Ravindra Nath Rai, Ravi began his academic journey at a local rural school, Kisan Laghu Madhyamik Vidyalaya. He later completed his intermediate education from Army Public School, Jhansi, before pursuing a degree in Mechanical Engineering from HBTI Kanpur, showcasing academic excellence from an early stage.

Legacy of service and personal commitment

Ravi comes from a family with a strong service background. His father is a retired Subedar from the Indian Army. Following in similar footsteps, Ravi dedicated himself to the nation’s service. He is currently serving as a Deputy Commandant in the National Security Guard (NSG). Prior to this, he was selected as an Assistant Commandant in ITBP in 2015 and has also handled critical responsibilities as Chief Security Officer in VVIP security operations.

Nationwide participation and diverse success in PCS 2024

According to the state government, candidates from across India, including Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh, have also succeeded in this year’s PCS examination. Out of the total 932 selected candidates, 92.7% (864) are from Uttar Pradesh, while 7.3% (68) belong to other states.

Category-wise selection highlights

The selection data reflects a broad representation across categories. A total of 357 candidates have been selected from the General category, 270 from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 186 from Scheduled Castes (SC), 97 from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and 22 from Scheduled Tribes (ST), highlighting the inclusive nature of the recruitment process.