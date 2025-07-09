Noida unveils proposed names and details for upcoming 500 e-bus service.

The Noida Authority has taken a major step toward launching its ambitious electric bus initiative across Noida, Greater Noida, and the Yamuna Expressway region by proposing names and finalising key operational plans.
3 names proposed for e-bus fleet
Officials have submitted three potential names for the e-bus service to the Uttar Pradesh government for final approval-
- NGY Urban Mobility Service
- GBN Easy Ride Service
- GBN Green Transport
The branding will align with a broader vision to modernise and decarbonise public transport across the region.
Operators finalised for 500-bus fleet
The electric bus project gained momentum after finalising two private operators-
- Travel Time Mobility India Pvt Ltd will run 250 nine-metre buses at Rs 55 per km.
- Delbus Mobility Pvt Ltd will operate 250 twelve-metre buses at Rs 68 per km.
Each bus is expected to cover up to 300 km daily.
High-frequency routes and airport links
The buses will operate on 25 high-demand routes, including intra-city and airport connections, with-
- 10–15 minute frequency during peak hours
- 15–20 minute intervals throughout the day
The routes are designed to boost last-mile connectivity, ease congestion, and serve key urban and transit hubs such as the upcoming Noida International Airport.
SPV to oversee 12-year operation
To manage the project, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will be formed, comprising officials from Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna authorities. Once registered, the SPV will handle staffing, operations, and service rollout over a 12-year term.
Funding and sustainability concerns
The total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 675 crore. However, revenue from fares and advertisements is expected to cover only part of the expenses-
- Estimated annual revenue: Rs 145 crore
- Annual operating cost: Over Rs 370 crore
Despite the financial gap, the project is expected to deliver eco-friendly, reliable public transport, strengthening Noida’s urban mobility landscape.