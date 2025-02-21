Noida traffic guidelines: Commuters will pay heavy fines if changing lanes near GIP, Dalit Prerna Sthal Noida Traffic Guidelines: As per the new guidelines from the Noida Traffic Police, commuters can now change lanes at least 100 meters before the designated lane change zone to avoid penalties.

For smooth traffic flow in the city, the Noida traffic police implemented new lane change regulations on three key routes. As per the new guidelines from the Noida Traffic Police, commuters can now change lanes at least 100 meters before the designated lane change zone to avoid penalties. Commuters must note that the traffic rule violations, including changing lanes at turns or cuts, will result in heavy penalties.

Check Noida’s new lane change guidelines

All cars heading from Charkha to Kalindi Kunj Turn must change lanes 100 meters in advance.

Commuters heading from GIP to Mahamaya should keep to the left.

The vehicles going towards DND and Chilla should stay on the right.

In this regard, a three-member traffic police team is deployed at key locations to monitor compliance. Apart from this, police also installed signboards at various turning points to prevent last-minute lane changes. Police said these guidelines could also extend to the entire district in the future.

Why lane change rules introduced

These lane change rules were introduced to reduce frequent traffic jams on these routes. Apart from this, the road from Sector-18 to Rajnigandha will be widened to improve traffic flow. Cars coming from Rajnigandha often face congestion near BHEL and to address this issue, a slip road will be built on the left side of BHEL.

Moreover, for the road expansion purpose, two trees will be relocated after obtaining permission from the Forest Department. Two public toilets on the footpath will be removed as part of the project.

In the meantime, the Noida Traffic Police urged all motorists to follow these new rules to ensure smoother movement and avoid fines. Police sad changing lanes at a turn or cut will be considered a violation, and a fine will be imposed on violators.