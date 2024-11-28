Noida traffic DCP Yamuna Prasad transferred over ‘lapses in management’ during expo mart event

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Picture for representation purposes

Noida traffic DCP transferred: The deputy commissioner of police traffic for Noida, Yamuna Prasad, was transferred to the police lines on Wednesday following lapses in traffic management during the ongoing CPHI and PMEC India 2024 exhibition at Expo Mart in Greater Noida, reports said. The decision was taken after severe congestion was reported on the Greater Noida Expressway and surrounding roads during the event, which began on November 25 and is expected to continue till November 29, reports added.

DCP Lakhan Singh Yadav, who was previously in the police lines, has been appointed as the new Noida Traffic DCP.

According to Gautam Budh Nagar commissioner of police, Laxmi Singh, the transfer was ordered due to negligence in handling traffic, failure to adhere to protocols, and poor coordination during the pharmaceutical trade show. “DCP (traffic), Yamuna Prasad, was moved to police lines with immediate effect on Wednesday,” Singh said. DCP Lakhan Singh Yadav, who was previously in the police lines, has been appointed as the new Noida Traffic DCP.

The CPHI & PMEC India 2024 exhibition, a key event in the pharmaceutical industry, will be held at Expo Mart from November 25 to 29. Congestion on surrounding roads, including the Greater Noida Expressway, has sparked complaints from commuters. On Wednesday, traffic jams persisted from 11 a.m. to the evening, with bumper-to-bumper traffic reported, said officials.