Noida traffic advisory issued for New Year’s Eve: Check restrictions, list of routes to avoid

Noida: More than 1 lakh people from Noida and the NCR are likely to gather on December 31 to celebrate New Year and to manage this anticipated heavy crowd, Noida Police issued traffic advisory and announced road closures and parking guidelines in different roads for the occasion. The Noida Police has made an elaborate plan for preventing congestion in Sector-18 and its surrounding areas.
Giving details, DCP Lakhan Yadav of Noida Traffic Police said adjustments will be made to the parking system in Sector-18 to avoid traffic jams. Right now, parking is being done on some roads in this sector, but on December 31 and January 1, on-road parking will be prohibited.
As per the traffic advisory, the cars will only be allowed to park in multi-storey parking facilities, which can accommodate approximately 3,000 vehicles.
In the advisory, the Noida traffic police said an intense checking will be taken up to penalise people for drunk driving to discourage hooliganism and prevent untoward incidents.
Noida traffic advisory: Check route diversions
- The Noida traffic police said the route diversions will be in place on December 31 night near pubs and malls to avoid congestion, and people parking in no-parking zones will face e-challans penalties.
- The cars coming via Attapir Chowk will be able to go to multilevel parking from HDFC Bank Cut, and the road from Nursery Trisection towards Atta Chowk Sector-18 has been demarcated as no parking area.
- The commuters coming from Sector 37 will be able to park their vehicles at the GIP and Gardens Galleria parking.
- The commuters going to the SKY One and Sterling Mall, Advant Navis Business Park, Gaur City Malls, Jagatfarm, and Parichowk will be able to use the parking spaces of these malls.
- In the advisory, the police said they will issue challan for drunk driving and if anyone is found drunk driving, a fine will be issued under the Motor Vehicles Act.”