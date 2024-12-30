Noida traffic advisory issued for New Year’s Eve: Check restrictions, list of routes to avoid

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Noida traffic advisory issued for New Year’s Eve.

Noida: More than 1 lakh people from Noida and the NCR are likely to gather on December 31 to celebrate New Year and to manage this anticipated heavy crowd, Noida Police issued traffic advisory and announced road closures and parking guidelines in different roads for the occasion. The Noida Police has made an elaborate plan for preventing congestion in Sector-18 and its surrounding areas.

Giving details, DCP Lakhan Yadav of Noida Traffic Police said adjustments will be made to the parking system in Sector-18 to avoid traffic jams. Right now, parking is being done on some roads in this sector, but on December 31 and January 1, on-road parking will be prohibited.

As per the traffic advisory, the cars will only be allowed to park in multi-storey parking facilities, which can accommodate approximately 3,000 vehicles.

In the advisory, the Noida traffic police said an intense checking will be taken up to penalise people for drunk driving to discourage hooliganism and prevent untoward incidents.

Noida traffic advisory: Check route diversions