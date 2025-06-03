Noida road rage horror: Man deliberately hit by Thar after Instagram feud, video sparks outrage | Watch A special investigation team has been tasked with identifying and arresting the driver, who is currently on the run. The viral video, which shows the horrifying moment of impact and the chaos that followed, has triggered a storm of condemnation online.

New Delhi:

In a horrifying case of road rage in Noida’s Sector 53, a young man was violently struck by a speeding Mahindra Thar SUV following a heated altercation believed to have stemmed from an online dispute. The shocking incident, caught on surveillance and mobile footage, has since gone viral and triggered widespread public outrage.

Online dispute escalates to real-world violence

According to authorities, the confrontation resulted from a personal feud that began on Instagram. “There was a dispute between the two parties under the police station Sector-24 area regarding comments on the social media platform. Both sides are familiar,” confirmed Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Sumit Kumar Shukla.

What began as an exchange of hostile remarks quickly intensified. Eyewitnesses report that a heated argument broke out on the road between the two individuals involved. The tension culminated in a chilling moment when the driver of the Thar accelerated deliberately, hitting the victim with full force.

Victim thrown into drain, driver flees scene

The victim was launched several feet into a roadside drain by the impact, left seriously injured and bleeding. Onlookers rushed to assist, but the SUV fled the scene immediately. The entire sequence was captured on video, amplifying the shock and horror as it circulated rapidly on social media platforms.

Police respond swiftly, case registered

The Sector-24 police have launched a formal investigation, booking the accused under charges including rash driving, causing hurt, and criminal intimidation. A dedicated team has been formed to apprehend the suspect, who remains at large.

“Efforts are underway to locate and arrest the accused. We are treating this matter with utmost urgency,” ADCP Shukla added.

Special investigation team formed

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to delve deeper into the case. Authorities are analyzing the viral footage to identify the driver and reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the assault. Investigators believe that the attack was premeditated, considering how the vehicle was used as a weapon.

Public fury mounts online

The incident has ignited a wave of anger across social media. Citizens and activists are demanding tougher laws and swift justice to curb the rise in road rage incidents. Many have expressed concern over the growing trend of virtual disagreements spilling into physical violence.

Rising concerns over youth aggression

This case has also reignited debate about aggressive behavior among young people, fueled by online interactions and unchecked tempers. Experts warn that the fusion of digital provocations and real-world retaliation is becoming a dangerous norm, calling for stronger conflict resolution efforts and legal deterrents.

City on edge as hunt continues

As the manhunt for the SUV driver intensifies, Noida residents remain shaken by the brutality of the incident. The police have assured the public that the perpetrator will be brought to justice soon. Meanwhile, the victim continues to receive medical care as the city grapples with yet another reminder of the fragile line between online hostility and street-level violence.