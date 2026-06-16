Noida: Police seize illegal codeine-based cough syrup worth Rs 7.25 lakh; 2 drug traffickers nabbed

Noida:

In a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking in Noida, the Sector-20 Police Station team, in coordination with the traffic police, arrested two alleged drug traffickers and seized a large consignment of illegal codeine-based cough syrup valued at approximately Rs 7.25 lakh.

According to police officials, the operation was carried out during a vehicle-checking drive on the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway. A Toyota Fortuner (registration number HR70D8898) was intercepted on the loop road connecting Film City to Rajnigandha Chowk. Upon searching the vehicle, officers recovered 3,600 bottles of Onerex 100 ml cough syrup packed inside 15 sacks.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Piyush Verma and Kapil Vishwakarma.

Preliminary investigation revealed that each 5 ml dose of the seized cough syrup contained 10 mg of Codeine Phosphate, a controlled substance that is often misused for its narcotic effects when consumed in excessive quantities. Police said the consignment was being transported illegally and was allegedly intended for distribution in the illicit drug market.

A case has been registered at Sector-20 Police Station under Sections 8, 21, and 23 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Authorities have also launched a manhunt for three other accused — Vishnu Kushwaha, Shanu Singh, and Hira Lal — who are currently absconding. Police officials stated that further investigation is underway to uncover the wider network involved in the illegal supply and distribution of codeine-based substances in the region.

Centre bans cough syrup purchase without prescription

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has made it compulsory for consumers to obtain a doctor's prescription before purchasing any syrup-based medicines, including cough syrups, from pharmacies across India. Under the new rule, syrups will no longer be sold over the counter. Customers will be required to produce a valid prescription issued by a registered medical practitioner before these medicines can be dispensed.

The decision follows a review of public responses received on a draft proposal that was circulated by the Centre in December last year. Based on the feedback and further assessment, the ministry issued a notification on June 9, 2026, introducing the change.

As part of the amendment, the government has removed the word "syrups" from a category of medicines covered under Schedule K of the Drugs Rules. This revision effectively withdraws the over-the-counter status previously available to such products.

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