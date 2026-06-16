Centre bans sale of over-the-counter syrups including cough medicine, to be sold only with prescription

New Delhi:

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a notification making it mandatory for consumers to obtain a doctor's prescription before purchasing syrups, including cough syrups, from pharmacies across the country.

With the notification coming into effect, these medicines will no longer be available over the counter (OTC). Consumers will now have to present a valid prescription issued by a registered medical practitioner to buy such syrups.

The notification, dated June 9, 2026, was issued after the Centre reviewed public feedback on a draft proposal that had been released in December last year.

As part of the amendment, the government has removed the term "Syrups" from a category of medicines listed under Schedule K of the Drugs Rules. The change effectively ends the over-the-counter sale of syrups and brings them under a more stringent regulatory framework, requiring a doctor's prescription for purchase.

According to the notification, the Central Government exercised its powers under Sections 12 and 33 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, to amend the Drugs Rules, 1945.

"The rules may be called the Drugs (Fifth Amendment) Rules, 2026," the notification stated, adding that they "shall come into force on the date of their publication in the Official Gazette."

Cough syrup deaths

The move comes months after contaminated cough syrups were allegedly linked to the deaths of several children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, reigniting concerns over the safety standards and regulatory oversight of widely used liquid medicines.

The incidents prompted renewed calls for stricter quality checks and tighter controls over the manufacture, distribution and sale of syrup-based formulations.

What it means for consumers

The regulatory change means that syrups, including commonly used cough syrups, will no longer be available over the counter without medical authorisation.

Consumers will now be required to present a valid prescription issued by a registered medical practitioner in order to purchase such medicines from pharmacies.

The decision is expected to significantly impact the routine sale of cough and other medicinal syrups, which have traditionally been easily available without a prescription.

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