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Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: CJP calls for nationwide protests today, urges peaceful demonstrations

Written By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Updated:

Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: The Cockroach Janta Party said it was "relieved and grateful" that activist Sonam Wangchuk had ended his 26-day hunger strike, but asserted that its peaceful protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar would continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

Protesters hold placards during the ongoing demonstration over the NEET-UG issue.
Protesters hold placards during the ongoing demonstration over the NEET-UG issue. Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has called for nationwide peaceful protests today, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy. In an X post on Thursday, the CJP shared a poster urging everyone to participate in peaceful protests across the nation to demand Pradhan's resignation. The CJP urged the student unions and other organisations to collaborate, work together for permission and logistics to conduct the protests and read out the students' demands aloud.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Cockroach Janta Party is also expected to meet Union government ministers at 12:30 pm today, according to sources. The Constitution Club of India has been chosen for the meeting, as per CJP spokesperson Saurav Das. The first direct meeting between CJP representatives and the Modi government took place earlier this week, a month after the party began its continuous sit-in at Jantar Mantar.

CJP had submitted a memorandum with three key demands: Pradhan's resignation, the "release" of activist Sonam Wangchuk, and Rs 1 crore in compensation for the families of deceased NEET aspirants. Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike for 26 days, also ended his prolonged fast in the presence of JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh on Thursday late night. 

Stay tuned to indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates on CJP Protests 

Live updates :CJP Jantar Mantar Protest

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  • 9:33 AM (IST)Jul 24, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    List of key developments in the last 24 hours

    • PM Modi directed the setting up of fast-track courts for paper leak cases.
    • The government held four rounds of talks with Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders.
    • Education Secretary Vineet Joshi was transferred.
    • Naresh Pal Gangwar was appointed as the new Education Secretary.
    • A fast-track court for paper leak trials was notified.
    • The fast-track court will function at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court.
    • PM Modi released a video message addressing students.
    • He assured strict punishment for those responsible for paper leaks.
    • PM Modi announced a new bill to curb paper leaks.
    • The proposed law will be placed before the Union Cabinet.
    • The Centre submitted a written proposal to Sonam Wangchuk.
    • Activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike.

     

  • 9:31 AM (IST)Jul 24, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    17 Delhi Metro stations to remain closed today

    As per the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), 17 major Metro stations will remain closed from 7:30 am today. However, interchange facilities will continue to be available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat stations. The affected stations include Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium and Jhandewalan.

  • 9:27 AM (IST)Jul 24, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Sonam Wangchuk releases first video after ending his fast | Watch

    Hours after ending his hunger strike, activist Sonam Wangchuk on Friday released a video revealing the reasons for ending his hunger strike after 26 days post midnight on July 24. In the 3-minute-long video, Wangchuk shared on his X handle revealed the reason for breaking his fast. Speaking from his hospital bed, Wangchuk stated that after meeting Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitender Singh, he decided to end his fast as both the ministers assured him that the government and all MPs from all political parties will will discuss the issue of accountability in the failing examination system in Parliament.

  • 9:26 AM (IST)Jul 24, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    CJP delegation to hold talks with Centre today

    After activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said the government has agreed to their request to hold talks at a neutral venue on Friday. Sources told news agency ANI the CJP delegation will meet with the Union ministers at 12.30 PM. The CJP reiterated to push forward their demands, including the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, one of the core demands of the students. The discussions will take place at the Constitution Club of India.

     

  • 9:21 AM (IST)Jul 24, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    CJP calls for nationwide protests today

    The Cockroach Janata Party has called for nationwide peaceful protests on Friday, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy. In a post on X, the party appealed to people across the country to join the demonstrations and urged student unions and other organisations to coordinate permissions and logistical arrangements for the protests. CJP also asked participants to publicly read out the students' demands during the demonstrations.

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