Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: CJP calls for nationwide protests today, urges peaceful demonstrations

New Delhi:

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has called for nationwide peaceful protests today, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy. In an X post on Thursday, the CJP shared a poster urging everyone to participate in peaceful protests across the nation to demand Pradhan's resignation. The CJP urged the student unions and other organisations to collaborate, work together for permission and logistics to conduct the protests and read out the students' demands aloud.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Cockroach Janta Party is also expected to meet Union government ministers at 12:30 pm today, according to sources. The Constitution Club of India has been chosen for the meeting, as per CJP spokesperson Saurav Das. The first direct meeting between CJP representatives and the Modi government took place earlier this week, a month after the party began its continuous sit-in at Jantar Mantar.

CJP had submitted a memorandum with three key demands: Pradhan's resignation, the "release" of activist Sonam Wangchuk, and Rs 1 crore in compensation for the families of deceased NEET aspirants. Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike for 26 days, also ended his prolonged fast in the presence of JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh on Thursday late night.

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