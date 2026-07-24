'End of hunger, beginning of accountability': Sonam Wangchuk releases first video after ending his fast

New Delhi:

Hours after ending his hunger strike, activist Sonam Wangchuk on Friday released a video revealing the reasons for ending his hunger strike after 26 days post midnight on July 24. In the 3-minute-long video, Wangchuk shared on his X handle revealed the reason for breaking his fast. Speaking from his hospital bed, Wangchuk stated that after meeting Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitender Singh he decided to end his fast as both the ministers assured him that the government and all MPs from all political parties will will discuss the issue of accountability in the failing examination system in the Parliament.

What Sonam Wangchuk said in first video?

He also added that the government assured of adequately compensating the families of suicide victims in the recent NEET examination paper leak. Thirdly, the government has also promised of not registering any cases against those peacefully protesting at Jantar Mantar.

“Sonam Wangchuk ends his fast after 26 days upon getting assurance from the government and members of parliament of all political parties that the issue of accountability in the failing examination system will be discussed on the floors of the Indian Parliament. The government also gave assurance that families of suicide victims in the recent NEET examination paper leak will be given adequate compensation and that there will be no cases registered against the peacefully protesting students and youths,” he said.

He announced the end of his fast after Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met him at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram around Thursday midnight and conveyed the government's assurances. "Just now in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda, Dr Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh, I finally broke my fast after 26 days," Wangchuk said in a post on X.

PM Modi urges Wangchuk to follow daily routine to regain health

After Wangchuk announced the end of his hunger strike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X, "I urge Sonam ji to follow his daily routine as advised by the doctors and regain his weight as soon as possible." "I pray to the Almighty that Sonam ji remains healthy," the prime minister added.

Reading out the government's assurances to Wangchuk in the presence of his wife Gitanjali Angmo and others at the hospital, Nadda said, "The government is positive on not registering cases against those protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and those who participated in the march to Parliament on July 20, 2026."

Govt assured discussions in Parliament on paper leaks: Nadda

The Union Health Minister further said that the government has already assured discussions in Parliament on paper leaks and education reforms for exams. "Besides, the government is also positively considering suitable compensation for the suicide victims of recent NEET paper leaks," Nadda added.

Wangchuk said that a total of 65 Members of Parliament from different political parties had visited or signed letters urging him to break the fast. "This was done after long negotiations on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country. I will explain the conditions in detail in a separate video very soon. Meanwhile, I urge you all to stay very vigilant about not allowing violence of any kind anywhere," he said in his post on X.

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