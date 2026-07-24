Centre softens stance on Jantar Mantar protesters, mulls no legal action against them: Sources

New Delhi:

The Centre is taking a positive view on not initiating legal action against those who held peaceful protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and those who participated in the march towards Parliament on July 20, according to government sources. The move signals the government's willingness to ease tensions while engaging with concerns raised over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy. The government has already assured that Parliament will hold a detailed discussion on the paper leak issue and broader reforms required in the country's examination system.

Sources said the Centre is also positively considering providing appropriate compensation to the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the recent NEET paper leak controversy. The proposal is part of the government's broader effort to address the emotional and social impact of the examination scandal. No official announcement has been made yet, but the issue is understood to be under active consideration.

PM Modi assures students, promises strict action

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly addressed millions of students across the country through a late-night video message, assuring them that their future would not be compromised. In his address, the Prime Minister conveyed that the government was treating the paper leak issue with utmost seriousness and was working on a dedicated law aimed exclusively at preventing paper leaks.

He also announced that the draft of a stringent anti-paper leak legislation would be placed before the Union Cabinet on Friday. Once approved by the Cabinet, the government will seek to introduce and pass the Bill in Parliament next week. The Prime Minister's remarks indicate that the proposed legislation is expected to include strict provisions to curb organised examination fraud and strengthen accountability.

Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike

Soon after the Prime Minister's video message, activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after 26 days. Wangchuk had been on an indefinite fast since June 28. He ended the protest in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh after receiving assurances from the Centre.

According to sources, the government assured Wangchuk that students who participated in peaceful demonstrations would not face legal action. It also conveyed that his demands would be examined seriously through the appropriate channels.

What the govt's assurances could mean

The Centre's twin approach of promising legal reforms while adopting a softer stance towards peaceful protesters could help reduce tensions surrounding the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak issue, sources said. Attention will now shift to the Union Cabinet's decision on the proposed anti-paper leak law and the government's next steps on educational reforms, they added.

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