Why was Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana trailer postponed? Producer Namit Malhotra reveals

New Delhi:

The trailer of Ramayana was shown to the media and a select audience in San Diego throughout the past week. Fans were eagerly awaiting the trailer release on Friday, July 24; however, the release has been postponed. Producer Namit Malhotra posted a note announcing the same.

Ramayana trailer postponed

In a statement posted on social media, Namit Malhotra shared a note, revealing why the trailer of Ramayana has been postponed. He mentioned that the film will now be released on a much bigger scale, with Sony Pictures Entertainment partnering with the film. A new trailer release date for Ramayana will be announced shortly.

The note read: "My dream of taking Ramayana to the world is now a reality with our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment. In light of the above, we will be launching our trailer globally at a later date. In over 100+ years of Indian cinema, this will become a moment of great pride where Ramayana will be shown to the entire world like any major global Hollywood film. This is special as it opens the door for people of the world to discover the richness of our culture and our stories with renewed pride and enthusiasm. I thank all the fans and the believers of Ramayana for helping make this happen. The youth of our country are our future. Let's all do the best we can to protect our future. Jai Hind, Namit Malhotra." Take a look:

At the film's trailer launch in Delhi, Malhotra had assured the audience that he "will go to any extent for Ramayana and Hindustan".

Ramayana: Cast and release date

Drawing inspiration from one of India's most revered epics, Ramayana, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is set to present the timeless story on a grand cinematic canvas. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash in the powerful role of Ravana. The ensemble also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the ambitious two-part saga is backed by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with eight-time Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The magnum opus is slated for a worldwide IMAX release, with the first instalment arriving during Diwali 2026, followed by the second part in Diwali 2027.

Also read: Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor's film won't begin with Lord Rama's story; opening scene details revealed