SC seeks details from Centre on NEET paper leaks, says put an end to series of errors

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to put an end to the "series of errors" related to the NEET-UG examination and sought details on its plans to shift completely to computer-based testing. The Supreme Court also directed the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) to file a detailed affidavits on the progress made in implementing reforms after the NEET-UG paper leak. A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe said the affidavit must explain the steps taken to institutionalise the reforms instead of relying on ad hoc measures.

The apex court also sought details on the proposed governing board, expert-led units, stakeholder nominations and the implementation of the High-Powered Committee’s recommendations across 10 verticals, including digital infrastructure, security, research and development, transparency, administration and human resources.

The Supreme Court also asked the Centre to explain the role and progress of the newly appointed Additional Directors General for security, monitoring and vigilance. The bench also sought a status report on reforms at every stage of the examination cycle — pre-exam, during the exam and post-exam.

SC seeks report from Centre on progress made on testing modalities

The apex court asked the Centre to explain the progress made on testing modalities with state and district authorities, multiple-session examinations, examination centres, question papers, printing and transportation.

The Supreme Court said once Centre’s affidavit comes it will see what the status is and will closely monitor and follow it up throughout the year. The court said it will see that complete institutionalisation takes place.

Centre says it will explain everything right from printing press till students get the paper

In reply to Supreme Court, the Centre said it will explain everything, the process right from printing press till the time students get the paper. “The Centre is going 10 extra miles as the children’s problems have to be addressed and everything is being done under the supervision of the highest executive level,” the government told Supreme Court.

The court also sought details on the proposal to shift to Computer-Based Testing and the safeguards for data protection. Justice Narasimha said the deployment of the Indian Air Force (for safe transportation of questions) after the paper leak was only an ad hoc measure and could not be a permanent solution.

Moreover, the court also asked the Centre to explain its proposal on technologies such as DigiYatra for candidate verification. Observing that the Union’s affidavit has not addressed these issues, the Court accepted Solicitor General Tushar Mehta’s assurance that a fresh affidavit would be filed. “We will closely monitor it. We will ensure institutionalisation takes place. We will monitor it throughout the year”, the court said while posting the matter for next Monday.

Also Read:

Dharmendra Pradhan must resign if Centre wants to resolve issue: Dipke ahead of talks with govt