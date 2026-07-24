Mumbai-Gujarat highway hit by 40-km traffic jam as torrential rain cripples roads, rail services | VIDEOS

Mumbai:

Torrential rain over the past 72 hours has severely disrupted normal life in Maharashtra and Gujarat, triggering massive traffic congestion, which has affected railway operations and prompted large-scale rescue efforts. The situation remains critical near the Maharashtra-Gujarat border, where continuous rainfall has weakened connectivity between the two states.

According to officials, road connectivity near the Maharashtra-Gujarat check post has been badly affected which had made travel between the states extremely difficult. Rescue teams have been deployed at multiple locations to assist stranded people and monitor flood-hit areas.

40-km traffic jam leaves thousands of vehicles stranded

The Mumbai-Gujarat stretch of National Highway 48 has witnessed one of the worst traffic snarls in recent times, with a massive jam stretching nearly 35 to 40 kilometres. Thousands of vehicles have remained stranded on the highway for the past two to three days as flood-hit roads and waterlogging have brought traffic to a near standstill. With no alternative route available, commuters have been forced to remain inside their vehicles for extended periods. Although rainfall had briefly subsided on Thursday night, heavy showers resumed on Friday, further worsening the situation and delaying traffic movement.

Army convoy also caught in traffic

The impact of the gridlock has extended beyond civilian traffic. An Army convoy travelling from Maharashtra towards Gujarat also got stuck in the massive traffic jam. Meanwhile, the Vapi check post remains closed due to adverse weather conditions, adding to travel disruptions along the interstate corridor.

Heavy rain disrupts railway services

Rail traffic has also been significantly affected due to waterlogging on railway tracks in south Gujarat. According to Mukesh Kumar, Public Relations Officer of the Ratlam Division of Western Railway, operations on the Delhi-Mumbai rail corridor were disrupted after the water level at a bridge on the Gholvad-Umergam Road section under the Mumbai Central Division crossed the danger mark. As a result, seven Mumbai-bound passenger trains were halted at various stations in Madhya Pradesh, including Ratlam, Namli, Nagda, Meghnagar, Limkheda, Thandla Road and Bamaniya.

Two dead, 244 rescued in Palghar

The heavy rainfall has also claimed lives in Maharashtra's Palghar district, where two people have died over the past two days. The district administration, along with two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, carried out overnight rescue operations and safely evacuated 244 people from flood-affected areas. Officials said schools and educational institutions across the district will remain closed on Friday as a precautionary measure.

District Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said the multi-agency rescue and relief operation concluded at around 5 am. Among the worst-hit areas in Palghar are Dahanu and Talasari, where several localities remain inundated after continuous rainfall.

Authorities continue rescue and monitoring operations

Authorities in both Maharashtra and Gujarat are closely monitoring the evolving situation as heavy rainfall continues in several regions. Disaster response teams remain on alert, while commuters have been advised to avoid non-essential travel until weather conditions improve and stranded traffic begins to clear.

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