Noida Police monitors security arrangements as people throng shopping mall ahead of Diwali festival

Image Source : NOIDA POLICE (X) Noida Police monitors security arrangements at DLF mall.

Noida: The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Noida Praveen Kumar along with the dog squad and the police force carried out an intensive checking campaign in Noida today (October 27) in view of the upcoming festivals of Diwali and Chhath Puja.

The cops monitored the security arrangements at Sector 18 and DLF Mall which comes under the jurisdiction of Sector 20 Police Station.

Noida Police took action against suspicious vehicles

Meanwhile, DCP Noida also carried out an intensive vehicle checking campaign with the police force in various police station areas of the zone and took action of challan and seizure against black film and suspicious vehicles on Sunday.

Noida ACP visits housing society in Sector 100

Praveen Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Noida along with Jitendra Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Police Station, Sector 39 visited the residential society Prateek Edifice basis the representation made by the Board of Management of Apartment Owners’Association (AOA) highlighting a few of their concerns.

With such a proactive approach and connection of Noida Police interacting with the residents in their society hearing their concerns and on-the-spot resolutions along with sensitising the residents and the deployed staff on various security and vigilance aspects.

The residents were elated and expressed that with such a positive mindset of police officials, the law and order situation in Noida would get much better. Praveen Kumar also suggested organising a learning session around Cyber fraud for the residents in November.

ACP Praveen and AOA of Prateek Edifice also highlighted the need to collaborate for better services to the residents and an enhanced feel and sense of safety and security. For the same, it was agreed to hold such meetings on a monthly basis for quick turnaround of issues.