Noida Police arrests one robbery suspect in Sector 126 after encounter, search on for another

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The injured suspect has been identified as Yashwant

On December 28, 2024, the Sector 126 Police in Noida engaged in an encounter with two robbery suspects near the Ganda Nala area. The police had set up a barrier to check suspicious vehicles and individuals when they stopped two men riding a motorcycle. Upon being flagged down, the suspects attempted to escape by bypassing the police barricade. The police immediately gave chase, and after covering some distance, the motorcycle skidded due to the slippery conditions.

As the police closed in, the suspects, realising they were surrounded, fired at the officers with the intent to kill. In the exchange of gunfire, one of the suspects was shot and injured. The other suspect managed to escape, taking cover in nearby bushes. A search operation is underway to apprehend the fleeing individual.

The injured suspect, identified as Yashwant, 22, son of Balbeer, a resident of Nangla Sapera Radha Kund in Mathura, was apprehended. He was found in possession of a stolen mobile phone, a .315 bore pistol, one live cartridge, one spent cartridge, and an unregistered Pulsar motorcycle. During interrogation, Yashwant admitted that he and his accomplice had robbed a man of his mobile phone near Sector 94 on December 19, 2024, using the same motorcycle.

The injured suspect has been sent to the hospital for treatment, and authorities are investigating his criminal history. The police continue to search for the second suspect involved in the robbery.