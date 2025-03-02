Noida: Month-long traffic diversion at this key intersection | Check alternative routes The construction of the Barola elevated road is currently underway, given which the normal movement of vehicles will remain disrupted till March 31, and diversions will be in place.

Attention commuters! The Noida Authority has announced a traffic diversion at the Barola crossing due to the construction of an elevated road, the TOI reported. During the construction, a 50-metre-long steel girder will be placed on the Bhangel elevated road.

As per the reports, the girder will be placed on the Bhangel-to-Barola side of the elevated road, and hence, the traffic coming from all directions will be diverted. However, a comprehensive diversion plan has yet to be issued by the Noida Traffic Police.

According to the report, Deputy General Manager (Civil) of Noida Authority Vijay Rawal said that a similar girder was already placed on the opposite side, from Barola to Bhangel. "We are soon going to place the girder on the Bhangel-Barola side. We urge the commuters to take alternative routes during this period, as the diversion will remain in effect until March 31," he said.

Diversions

It is worth noting that Barola Crossing is an intersection where the Sector 76-Noida Expressway Hajipur underpass and Botanical Garden-NSEZ roads converge.

The vehicles coming from the Noida Expressway using Hajipur underpass will be diverted towards Sector 49 through the internal road of Sector 100.

Vehicles coming from Sector 76 will be diverted through internal roads to reach the Noida Expressway.

Elevated road likely to be opened by April

According to the Noida Authority, 90 per cent work on the elevated road has already been completed, and the remaining work will be completed in the coming weeks. The project is likely to be opened to the public in April 2025.