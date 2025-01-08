Noida International Airport to start ticket booking from February, 30 flights planned for launch day

Follow us on Image Source : X Noida International Airport.

Noida International Airport: Here comes a piece of good news for the air passengers in Noida and Greater Noida. The ticket booking for Noida International Airport is all set to begin in February, with 30 flights, including both domestic and international services, expected to take off on the launch day. The inaugural flight launch will include 3 international routes, such as Zurich, Singapore, and Dubai, as well as 25 domestic flights. Moreover, two cargo services will be launched at the same time.

Previously, the residents of Noida and Greater were travelling to Delhi to catch the flight and now after the airport gets operational in Noida, the residents will be able to catch the flight from Noida International Airport.

The new airport will reduce the travel time of the commuters and make them reach directly to the Noida International Airport located near Yamuna Expressway.

Know all about ticket booking

Reports suggest that the ticket booking facility for the flight flying from Noida International Airport is expected to begin in February 2025. The inaugural flights will include the Domestic and International flights and the cargo services will also get started at the same time.

The ticket bookings for the Noida International Airport will likely begin 70 days before the airport's official opening and it means passengers will soon be able to secure their flights for the new destination, making Noida a key gateway for both domestic and international travel.

Noida International Airport to open from April 2025

It should be noted that the Yamuna International Airport Pvt. Ltd had previously submitted a draft for flight scheduling for the inaugural day to the DGCA for the approval. And the Noida International Airport is expecting to start passenger services in April. Moreover, to ensure smooth operations of the airport, three fuel stations will be set up at the airport in partnership with Indian Oil. These oil stations at the airport will cater to the fuel needs of passengers, cargo, and airport vehicles.

To make the travel easier for passengers, the airport is being equipped with essential infrastructure and facilities. With just a few days left for the opening of the airport, preparations are underway to ensure the airport meets all the expectations of travelers.

The air passengers must be aware of the fact that the Noida International Airport had earlier prepared the first flight validation test in December 2024. After the inauguration, the airport will benefit many people and specially the residents of Noida and Greater Noida.