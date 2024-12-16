Noida-Greater Noida, Yamuna Expressways impose speed limits: Check fines for violating guidelines

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Check fines for violating guidelines on expressways.

The speed limits for light and heavy vehicles on the Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressways have been restricted in winter to minimise accidents due to fog. The move enhances road safety during the winter months, particularly in response to increased risks associated with fog and slippery conditions.

The changes in the speed limit for vehicles come as a precaution against accidents that tend to rise during foggy winter mornings.

In this regard, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has curbed the maximum limit at which vehicles would run on the 165-kilometre stretch connecting Noida and Agra due to fog conditions. The YEIDA said the revised maximum speed limit will come into effect till February 15.

As per the new order from the YEIDA, heavy vehicles will run at a maximum speed of 60 kilometres per hour while for light vehicles, the maximum speed limit would be 75 kilometres per hour. Violators will be liable to pay a fine ranging between Rs 2,000 to 4,000.

Moreover, the YEIDA has appealed to drivers to drive cautiously during fog conditions. There have been cases of accidents on the expressway where several cars got piled up as visibility significantly dropped due to fog.

New Speed Limits For Noida-Greater Noida Expressway:

Light vehicles: Reduced from 100 km/h to 75 km/h

Heavy vehicles: Reduced from 60 km/h to 50 km/h

New Speed Limits For Yamuna Expressway:

Light vehicles: Reduced from 100 km/h to 75 km/h

Heavy vehicles: Reduced from 80 km/h to 60 km/h

Penalties For Exceeding Speed Limits