Noida: Fire breaks out at marriage tent warehouse, efforts to douse flame underway The visuals that emerged from the spot show the warehouse was completely gutted in the massive fire. The fire brigade officials were present at the warehouse to extinguish the fire.

A massive fire broke out in a warehouse in Sector 122, Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. Fire brigade officials rushed to the spot and efforts were being made to douse the fire.

CFO Pradeep Kumar said, "In sector 122, tents of marriage were stored here. We received the information at 12:23 pm. We sent six firefighting vehicles here. The fire is under control now. There are no injuries or casualties."

Fire breaks out in two-storey building for labourers near a project site in Gurugram

Meanwhile, an another fire incident took place in Gurugram in which a two-storey building caught flame on Wednesday. A short circuit in fan caused fire in a two-storey building for labourers near a project site in sector 54. More than 10 fire engines were pressed into service. An official said the building houses labourers most of whom were on work outside so no casualties were reported, but around 40 rooms along with household items were gutted.

Fire officer Rameshwar Dyal said the blaze broke out around 5:50 pm in the temporary building for labourers near a Tulip builder's project site.

He said the fire was caused due to a short circuit in a fan. There was no casualty but all the rooms were completely gutted. The roofs of the rooms on the upper floor were made of plastic shed because of which the fire spread rapidly, he added.

The officer said more than 10 fire engines were pressed into service and the blaze was controlled after over an hour of effort.

Upon receiving information the fire department dispatched four fire tenders from sector 29 fire station, he said. Other fire tenders from Udyog Vihar, Bhim Nagar and Sector 37 fire stations reached the spot and the fire was finally doused off after more than an hour's efforts, Dyal said.

(With agencies inputs)