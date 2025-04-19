Noida: Drunk man bites off wife’s finger in fit of rage, arrested Shyam Babu Shukla, the station in-charge of Sector 24, stated that the incident occurred on April 16. Around 10 pm that Wednesday, Anoop Manchanda returned home drunk and started an altercation with his wife.

A man from Sector 12 in Noida has been arrested for biting off his wife's finger while intoxicated, according to police reports on Saturday. The man, identified as Anoop Manchanda, was taken into custody and has been sent to jail.

Shyam Babu Shukla, the station in-charge of Sector 24, stated that the incident occurred on April 16. Around 10 pm that Wednesday, Anoop Manchanda returned home drunk and started an altercation with his wife. During the confrontation, he bit off one of her left-hand fingers, severing it from her palm. "Anoop Manchanda went home drunk at around 10 pm on Wednesday and began beating his wife after picking a fight. He bit off a finger from her left hand, which got separated from her palm," Shukla said

The woman, Shashi Manchanda, filed a complaint on April 17, prompting the police to register a case. Anoop Manchanda was arrested and later sent to jail.

Similar incident

One such shocking incident was reported last year as well in Ahmedabad. A Sardarnagar resident allegedly bit off his wife’s finger during a domestic dispute after accusing her of having an affair. The 40-year-old victim had filed a complaint with the Airport police against her husband. The couple are native of Rajasthan. In her complaint, the woman said her husband often beat her over trivial issues and always suspected her of having an affair.

She said that she was speaking to a woman in the neighbourhood when her husband reached home at around 10 PM on Saturday. During the fight, the husband started beating her and when she tried to resist and held his hand, he bit off her little finger on the left hand. She rushed out of her house screaming for help and a relative called a 108 ambulance and rushed her to the Civil Hospital in Asarwa.

