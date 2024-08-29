Noida Airport to begin flights trial by December 2024, commercial operations to start in April 2025

Follow us on Image Source : NOIDA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (X) Noida Airport to begin flights trial by December 2024.

The Noida International Airport (NIA), which aims to start commercial operations in April 2025, will submit the application for an aerodrome license in December after completing the validation flights.

The airport's CEO Christoph Schnellmann today (August 29) said there was a large interest from domestic and international carriers for the airport. Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, is developing the airport. The foundation stone for the project was laid in November 2021.

The calibration flights for the Instrument Landing System (ILS) are expected to take place in September and October, YIAPL Chief Operating Officer (COO) Kiran Jain said. These flights are conducted by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Will apply for aerodrome license in December 2024: Kiran Jain

In December, the validation flights for approach and departure procedures will be operated by a private carrier, Kiran Jain told media at the airport project site. Once these flights are completed successfully, then the operator will apply for the aerodrome license in December, Jain said.

Aerodrome license is issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Under the flight validation process, the assessment is done in an equipped aircraft and ensures the procedure meets safety and other aspects.

Airport officials said most of the work on the runway is complete. In the first phase, the airport will have one terminal, one runway, 10 aerobridges and 25 parking stands.

Here are some updates on Noida Airport construction work

Passenger terminal taking shape: Façade and roof work is underway, installation of the baggage handling system is nearing its completion, and MEP, finishing work is progressing at a rapid pace.

Runway work completed: Runway asphalt laying has been completed. Runway marking, approach lights and airfield ground lighting are in progress.

Air Traffic Control: MEP works and finishing work are in progress in the ATC tower while navigational aids such as DVOR have been calibrated and preparations are underway for Instrument Landing System (ILS) calibration.

Partnerships & Operations of Noida Airport

Airlines onboard : MoUs have been signed with IndiGo and Akasa Airlines. Negotiations are ongoing on network planning and operational requirements. There is keen interest from other domestic and international carriers.

: MoUs have been signed with IndiGo and Akasa Airlines. Negotiations are ongoing on network planning and operational requirements. There is keen interest from other domestic and international carriers. Concessions awarded: Key aero concessions, including aircraft refuelling services, ground handling, and cargo, have been awarded. Non-aero concessions for retail, dining, lounges, duty-free, and hotels have also been signed.

Key aero concessions, including aircraft refuelling services, ground handling, and cargo, have been awarded. Non-aero concessions for retail, dining, lounges, duty-free, and hotels have also been signed. Smooth passenger journey : Factory acceptance tests for key airport systems have been completed, and equipment has started arriving on site. Testing of check-in kiosks, self-service bag drops, and e-gates is underway.

: Factory acceptance tests for key airport systems have been completed, and equipment has started arriving on site. Testing of check-in kiosks, self-service bag drops, and e-gates is underway. Ready for operations: MoUs have been signed for critical operational and maintenance services, such as airfield lighting, passenger boarding bridges, elevators, and escalators. NIA will apply for an aerodrome license by the end of the calendar year 2024.

Noida Airport commercial operations expected to commence by April 2025

In June, Noida International Airport said commercial operations are expected to start by April 2025 amid construction delays. Earlier, flight operations were to start at the airport from September 2024.

YIAPL and Noida International Airport CEO Christoph Schnellmann told media today (August 29) that there was a large interest from domestic and international carriers for the airport. The airport operator has inked Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with IndiGo and Akasa Air, and network planning as well as operational requirements are under discussion.

Among others, check-in kiosks, self-service bag drops, and e-gates are being tested. Once all four development phases are completed, the airport will have a capacity to handle 70 million passengers per year.

The concession period for the airport which commenced on October 1, 2021, will run for 40 years.

ALSO READ: IndiGo will be first airline to start flights from Noida Airport, scheduled to be functional by 2024